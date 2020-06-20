AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.91. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

