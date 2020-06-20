ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

