Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

