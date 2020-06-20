Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ASFI opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. Asta Funding has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Get Asta Funding alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asta Funding stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Asta Funding as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Asta Funding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asta Funding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.