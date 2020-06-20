Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.29. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

