Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARMP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19).

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,924,749.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

