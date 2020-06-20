Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 429,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121,536 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $135.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.87. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

