Aquis Exchange’s (AQX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AQX opened at GBX 355 ($4.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 million and a PE ratio of -110.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Aquis Exchange has a 1 year low of GBX 310 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 491 ($6.25).

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £204,000 ($259,641.08).

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

