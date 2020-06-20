Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of APTX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 7,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

