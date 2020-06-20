Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 19.0% in June

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $961.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,596 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 2,838 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $136,990.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,460.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,935.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 281,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

