APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,372,385 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372,385 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $379,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

