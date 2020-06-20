APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,127,011 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127,011 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $151,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

