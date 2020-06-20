APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 118.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $189,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $93.91 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.