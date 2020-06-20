APG Asset Management N.V. Has $163.60 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,156 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Charter Communications worth $163,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 714,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,940,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $536.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.56. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

