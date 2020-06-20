APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 721,007 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Duke Energy worth $150,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,135,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,548,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

NYSE DUK opened at $82.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.