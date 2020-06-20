APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 10,763 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.96% of SVB Financial Group worth $152,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $221.84 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

