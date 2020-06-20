Antero Resources Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of AR stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

