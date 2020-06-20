Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.00) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,475 ($18.77). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($26.73) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,400 ($30.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,921.33 ($24.45).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,831 ($23.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,621.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,742.16.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu purchased 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($17.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($25,703.70). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,480 shares of company stock worth $4,822,565.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

