Analyzing Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Happiness Biotech Group (OTCMKTS:HAPP)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tauriga Sciences and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Happiness Biotech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $60,000.00 67.01 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.13 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,201.61% -948.37% -349.14% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

