Analyzing G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and CorVel (OTCMKTS:CRVL)

G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G4S and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $159.47 billion 0.52 $8.86 billion N/A N/A CorVel $592.22 million 2.03 $47.38 million N/A N/A

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for G4S and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 1 1 0 2.50 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G4S and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73% CorVel 8.00% 24.06% 11.19%

Volatility and Risk

G4S has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of G4S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats G4S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

