Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,401 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $676,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,576,914. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

