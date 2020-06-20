Analysts Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$1.27. The firm had revenue of C$43.97 million for the quarter.

