Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of BC stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 224.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Brunswick by 28.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

