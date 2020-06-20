Analysts Issue Forecasts for 21Vianet Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.

VNET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

