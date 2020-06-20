American Express to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

Shares of AXP opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

