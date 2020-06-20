Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,675.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,450.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,077.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.