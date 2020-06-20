Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.
AMZN opened at $2,675.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,450.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,077.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
