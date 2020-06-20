Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,675.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,450.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,077.18. The company has a market cap of $1,323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

