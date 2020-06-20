Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

