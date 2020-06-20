Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.20. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

