Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 860,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of AKRO opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.91 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

