Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Air T has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $34,200.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,508.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

