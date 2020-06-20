AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MITT. Credit Suisse Group lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE:MITT opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

