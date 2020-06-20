AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MITT. Credit Suisse Group lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
NYSE:MITT opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Featured Article: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.