AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 2.01. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.06.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.