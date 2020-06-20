AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 2.01. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.06.
AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
About AEterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
