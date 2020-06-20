AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $2.65 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $9.32.
AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
AeroCentury Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.
