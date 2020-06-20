AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $2.65 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.30% of AeroCentury as of its most recent SEC filing.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

