Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $413.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.34. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $427.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.