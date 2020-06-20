Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

