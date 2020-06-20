Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,509,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

