Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,500 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

