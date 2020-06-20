Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $87,970,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after acquiring an additional 164,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

