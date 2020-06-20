Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,645 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,326,000 after acquiring an additional 466,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

TGT stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

