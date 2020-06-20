Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 61,245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 666,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $18,372,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.