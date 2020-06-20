Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,088 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,088 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

