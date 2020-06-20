Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,946 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.69 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

