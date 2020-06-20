Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,059 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 470,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get BlackRock Resources and Commodities alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Resources and Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.