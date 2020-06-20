Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

NYSE SAP opened at $137.03 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

