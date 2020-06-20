Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,085 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Xperi worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 137,434.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 891,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.41. Xperi Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

