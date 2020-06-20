Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.66 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

