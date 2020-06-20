Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 69,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTGC opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.51. Hercules Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

