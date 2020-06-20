Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.