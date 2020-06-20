Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $7,201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

